Charges pending against 22-year-old Milwaukee man after Menomonee Falls Verizon store robbed

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Verizon store in Menomonee Falls on Friday night, January 5th.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the store near Silver Spring and Pilgrim.

Police said an initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded and obtained multiple cellphones, before fleeing the store on foot.

In a news release, Menomonee Falls police thanked the Milwaukee Police Department, the Wauwatosa Police Department and the West Allis Police Department for their assistance in this investigation — which is ongoing.

Charges against the suspect are pending.