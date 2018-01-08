Recovery mission: Vehicle parked along Hoan Bridge prompts Dive Team response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Dive Response Team was called out to the Hoan Bridge early Monday morning, January 8th after a U-Haul was spotted parked on the shoulder.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured a driver parking the U-Haul on the bridge just before 4:00 a.m.

When police and firefighters arrived on scene, the U-Haul was running -- and a man's winter coat was found inside.

According to officials, the DOT camera footage did not show a driver walk away -- or another motorist come pick up the driver.

Search and rescue efforts were underway for about two hours -- but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police will return to the scene later today for what they assume will be a recovery.

Because the U-Haul was rented, authorities weren't able to identify the driver. Investigators will reach out to the rental company as soon as it opens to find out who rented the truck.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.