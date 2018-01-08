× Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 164 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, January 8th in Pewaukee.

It happened on Highway 164 southbound just south of Lindsay Road.

Pewaukee police said the call came in shortly after 5:00 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found the vehicle up off the roadway on the west side of the highway.

It’s unclear whether the victim died at the scene or at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol.