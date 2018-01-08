“Time to say goodbye:” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn announces retirement after 10 years

MILWAUKEE — Ed Flynn is retiring as chief of the Milwaukee Police Department. The decision was announced at a news conference on Monday afternoon, January 8th. In announcing his retirement, Flynn said “It has been a privilege to serve this great city. It has been the pinnacle of my professional life.”

Flynn was appointed to the position in January 2008. At the time of his swearing in, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett referred to Flynn as a “cop’s cop” with a strong record of getting results.

MPD Chief Edward A. Flynn announces his retirement from the Milwaukee Police Department this afternoon. Chief Flynn has served as the Department’s Chief since January 2008. Thank you Chief for your service to this City! pic.twitter.com/dAYGzQsiID — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 8, 2018

The Fire and Police Commission issued this response to Flynn’s announcement:

“Upon hearing of the February 16th retirement of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Chief Edward A. Flynn, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) would like to first and foremost thank him for the ten years of service he has given to the city of Milwaukee. Chief Flynn’s current term was due to continue through January of 2020, but we are confident in the committed & capable members of the MPD who remain. At our January 11, 2018 meeting we will discuss in closed session this news and plan for moving forward. After a process, the FPC will select an Acting Chief from within the department and will pay particular attention to those members that have an intricate familiarity with the department structure, possess a vision of a 21st century Milwaukee Police Department and have earned the confidence and trust of the department members and the community at large. One of the fundamental reasons that the FPC was created in 1885 was to ensure that the essential Fire and Police services for the city would not be disrupted by political changes in city government. At that time state law made the FPC responsible for setting employment standards, testing candidates for positions in the Fire and Police Departments and appointing both chiefs. This wise and forward-analysis of the state of Wisconsin legislature has endured through the present date. We at the FPC wish to assure the Milwaukee community that we are committed to serving the community’s best interests as we begin the important task of selecting a successor.”

Flynn brought to Milwaukee a strategy of community policing, with an emphasis on geography. He indicated he wanted residents to know their officers — and he wanted his officers to know their neighborhoods. Flynn said at the beginning of his tenure there would be less emphasis on specialized unites — and greater importance put on patrol.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department’s website, Flynn commands an agency of 2,000 sworn officers and 700 civilians. He was formerly Police Commissioner in Springfield, Massachusetts from 2006 to 2008.

The site also says Flynn is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum. He serves on the Executive Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and Fight Crime Invest in Kids Executive Board. He is a member of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Session on Policing. He is a past recipient of the prestigious Gary Hayes Memorial Award for Police Leadership from the Police Executive Research Forum.