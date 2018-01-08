Packers name Brian Gutekunst as team’s new GM; “a trusted and collaborative leader” 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Monday, January 8th named longtime personnel executive Brian Gutekunst as their new general manager. He will succeed Ted Thompson. The team will hold a 1:00 p.m. news conference at Lambeau Field to answer questions about the announcement.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy issued the following statement on the Gutekunst announcement:

“We could not be more excited to elevate Brian to the position of general manager. He has earned this opportunity throughout his 19 years with the Packers, proving to not only be a skilled talent evaluator, but a trusted and collaborative leader. His time under the direction of former Packers general managers Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson will undoubtedly serve him well as we work toward our next Super Bowl championship. I am confident that he is the man that will help get us there.”

Brian Gutekunst has served nearly 20 years in the #Packers personnel department. Meet the new GM 📋: https://t.co/wA5Nyxcy6u #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/6LixQCpHyN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2018

According to Packers.com, Gutekunst played two years of college football for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse before a shoulder injury cut short his playing career.

After assisting the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff during training camp in 1995, Gutekunst first came to Green Bay as a scouting intern in the summer of 1997. He then spent a year as a scouting assistant in Kansas City before joining Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf’s scouting staff in 1998.

Gutekunst spent his first 13 seasons with the Packers as a college scout, serving as an East Coast regional scout for his first two years (1999-2000), before presiding over some of the top college programs in the country as the team’s Southeast region scout from 2001-11.

The Packers say Gutekunst was promoted to his most recent position as the director of player personnel on March 21, 2016. It was Gutekunst’s second promotion in five years after serving as the Packers’ director of college scouting from 2012-15.