Police: 23-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee's north side, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, January 7th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near 35th Street and Oriole Drive.

According to police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that are under investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).