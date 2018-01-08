Purple taco graffiti has Dallas residents stumped: “Never seen something like that”

DALLAS, Texas — It is popping up all over East Dallas and no one seems to understand what the markings mean. Someone is spray painting giant, purple tacos all over the area.

The mysterious symbol appeared on the store Gavino Perez owns along Gaston Avenue.

“That’s weird. I’ve never seen something like that. That’s everywhere,” said Perez.

The taco tag has been spotted on garage doors, walls, ‘for lease’ signs and fences.

“You get sad because you know, it costs money to repair everything — repaint and all that kind of stuff,” said Perez.

No one knows who is responsible. Some are now wondering if there is a deeper meaning or message behind the carefully-crafted image.

“I don’t know if it’s for the Hispanic people. I don’t know. We don’t know,” said Perez.

Dallas police said they’re aware, and City of Dallas officials released a statement stating that they, too are “…aware of the vandalism that has occurred with the purple taco graffiti throughout the city.”

Perez said he only wishes he could meet the mysterious “taco tagger” to figure out what is behind the image.

“I wish I knew. I don’t know. Believe me I don’t know,” said Perez.

The city is offering free cleaning to property owners who have been hit with the graffiti. While it is a chargeable offense, police don’t have much information on the incident.