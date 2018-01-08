× Study: Wisconsin ranks #6 among best states in the nation to raise a family

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is the sixth best state in the nation to raise a family, according to a new study by WalletHub.

To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 42 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

Below is a list of the top 10 best states in the nation to raise a family:

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Vermont

Wisconsin

New York

Iowa

Nebraska

California

And alternatively, here are the 10 worst states for raising a family:

Nevada

Georgia

Arkansas

South Carolina

Oklahoma

Louisiana

West Virginia

Alabama

Mississippi

New Mexico

According to the study, Wisconsin’s overall score was 57.76 — with a 21 ranking for family fun, 14 for health and safety, 15 for education and child care, 4 for affordability and 11 for socio-economics.

The study notes that Wisconsin has the highest child care costs in the nation.

