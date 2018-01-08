Video shows alligators surviving frigid water by keeping nostrils in the air

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Video posted to YouTube shows alligators surviving frigid North Carolina waters by keeping their nostrils above the surface.

The Shallotte River Park Swamp posted a series of videos to YouTube recently to show how the reptiles survive in such cold temperatures.

The video shows several alligators in the slushy, icy water with their nostrils in the air at the Ocean Isle Beach park.

The temperature at Ocean Isle Beach was in the mid 40s Monday evening, and mild temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday with a high of around 60 degrees.