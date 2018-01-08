HARTFORD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Creative License Art Studio in Hartford.
About Creative License (website)
No appointment is necessary at Creative License! During regular studio hours, you can walk in and create art. If you have a larger group and want to ensure a seat together, please call ahead to reserve a table.
Letting the artist within out has never been easier. Choose your project - canvas, pottery, or glass - and our Creative Consultants will give you all the tools and instruction you need to get started!
Grab your kids, parents, friends, and everyone else, and get down to Creative License today.
Whether you know it or not, art is in you. And Creative License can help you let it out. Located in Downtown Harford, WI, our studio has all the resources you need to create your masterpiece. The only limit is your imagination.
Paint canvases, glaze ceramic pottery, or fuse glass; all of our activities are kid and adult friendly. Our ceramics selection is vast – plates, bowls, coffee cups, martini and margarita glasses, beer mugs, tiki mugs, and serving dishes; animal figurines, gnomes, Iron Man and The Hulk statuettes; vases, flower pots, piggy banks, and more - a plethora of art pieces just waiting to come to life. Throughout the year, we offer different holiday art projects for kids and adults including on-location Christmas ornament painting parties. Our selection of glazes, paint brushes, sponges, stencils, and other painting accessories is just as vast as our pottery collection. With glass and acrylic paint colors galore, you’re sure to find the perfect art project when you come to Creative License. You can even take home ceramics to paint whenever you want!