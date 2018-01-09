2 injured after pursuit, officer-involved shooting with Wauwatosa police

WAUWATOSA — Two people are injured following a police pursuit and shooting early Tuesday morning, January 9th that involved Wauwatosa police.

It began just before 1:00 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle. The driver took off.

Officers in at least two squads chased the suspect vehicle into Milwaukee. The pursuit ended on 85th Street in Milwaukee. That’s when the four suspects inside jumped out — at shot at Wauwatosa police.

At least one officer returned fire — striking at least one suspect.

According to Wauwatosa police, a second suspect was also shot. However, it is unclear if that suspect was shot by police or by another suspect.

Both suspects sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.