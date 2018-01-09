× Band teacher accused of sending nude photos to student busted after allegedly doing it again

LAFITTE, Louisiana — A middle school band teacher arrested in November for allegedly sending lewd photos of herself to a 13-year-old student has been arrested again. Sheriff’s officials say she sent nude pictures of herself to another student, at another school.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a student from Fisher Middle-High School in Lafitte, Louisiana came forward after 30-year-old Viridiania Ramos was arrested in November for sending pictures to a student from L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies in Gretna, Louisiana.

The student in Lafitte was 14 at the time, according to JPSO, and the pictures were sent in 2016.

JPSO Lt. Jason Rivarde said Ramos added the 13-year-old Gretna student on Snapchat and started sending messages.

Soon, though, those messages turned into photos of her breasts, buttocks and vagina.

The photos came to light after rumors started spreading around the school, leading the school principal to question the student, said JPSO spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde.

Ramos, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 17 on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was released a few days later on a $5,000 bond.

She turned herself in for the second warrant and was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail Jan. 8 for indecent behavior with a juvenile.