Betty White thanks vodka and hot dogs for her long life

A Hollywood legend shares her secret to a long life. 95-year-old Betty White credits her love for vodka and hot dogs.

In an interview with “Parade,” she also says you should enjoy life — and “accentuate the positive.”

The actress turns 96 years old on January 17th.

The former “Golden Girls” star has no plans to retire any time soon.

She told the magazine, “I just love to work, so I’ll keep working until they stop asking.”