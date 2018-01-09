× ESPN.com: Mike Pettine to be Packers’ defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY — Mike Pettine is the man who will try to get more from the Green Bay Packers’ defense, according to ESPN.com.

Pettine is Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s choice for defensive coordinator, according to the report.

Pettine, formerly the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, is from the Baltimore Ravens’ model of aggressive defense. After moving up through the ranks in Baltimore, Pettine spent four years as Rex Ryan’s defensive coordinator with the Jets and one season under Ryan with the Bills.

His units were ranked in the top 10 in total defenses in the NFL every one of those seasons, earning him a two-year stint as head coach of the Browns.

Pettine is 51 years old and like many McCarthy hires, a native of Pennsylvania.