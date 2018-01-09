“Everyone deserves that opportunity:” Job seekers meet employers face-to-face at walk-in job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- People facing unemployment or a challenging job search can at times feel lost. A partnership between UMOS and the Job Center of Wisconsin is aimed at pointing them in the right direction by putting them face-to-face with employers.

Tom Voye is a former sergeant in the U.S. Army. He's now on the front lines of the fight against unemployment.

"I'm going to give you a chance. I think everyone deserves that opportunity, regardless of whatever it is that is going on -- as long as you're able to show that you're dependable, mature and accountable," Voye said.

Voye works for WIS International, and was interviewing applicants on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Milwaukee's Southeast Job Center.

"What we do is bring in employers and match them with the candidates that we represent. We bring in the candidates and we work with them to present their best sides," said John Dean, UMOS employment career consultant.

Through this partnership between the Job Center of Wisconsin and the nonprofit UMOS, job seekers are able to get help with applications, unemployment forms and much more.

"You get all the services for free. You get faxing for free, phone calls for free, computer for free, internet access for free. All of that is free to the whole public," said Ted Anderson, employment and training supervisor with the Job Center of Wisconsin.

Most importantly, they can meet employers face-to-face. The organizations bring in about six to eight companies each week, and host large career fairs as well.

"I think it's the comfortability of meeting the person physically in front of you, instead of just on the phone," said 19-year-old Delorenzo King, Milwaukee native.

"One of the things that -- I was kind of surprised -- is that a lot of the candidates are truly qualified. I was impressed by what they were telling me," said Voye.

A first impression can mean everything.

"It would be very great to land a job. I'm very hopeful that I do," said King.

Milwaukee's Southeast Job Center will host a transportation and logistics job fair next Thursday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.