× Gayle King downplays chance of Winfrey running for president

Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, is downplaying any suggestion that Winfrey might run for president.

King, a CBS host, says that Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn’t see it happening.

King said: “She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

She added, “You always have the right to change her mind.”