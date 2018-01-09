Gayle King downplays chance of Winfrey running for president

Posted 10:51 am, January 9, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Editor-at-Large at O, The Oprah Magazine Gayle King, Oprah, and Editor in Chief at O, The Oprah Magazine Lucy Kaylin attend Hearst MagFront 2016 at Hearst Tower on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst)

Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, is downplaying any suggestion that Winfrey might run for president.

King, a CBS host, says that Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn’t see it happening.

King said: “She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

She added, “You always have the right to change her mind.”

Related stories