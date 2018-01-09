× Judge formalizes overturning of Brendan Dassey’s appeal

MILWAUKEE — As ordered to do so by a federal appeals court panel, a federal judge on Tuesday, January 9th dismissed Brendan Dassey’s appeal, according to our news partners at FOX11Online.com.

The required procedural move by the judge clears the way for Dassey to appeal his conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin ruled in August 2016 in Dassey’s favor, tossing out his confession and overturning his conviction. Prosecutors appealed, and eventually won a decision last month by the full Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, keeping his conviction intact.

That order included instructions for Judge Duffin to dismiss the case. The one-page order was filed today, court records show.

The U.S. Supreme Court only takes a small percentage of the cases it is asked to review.

Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted of murdering the freelance photographer after she came to the Avery property to take pictures of a vehicle for an advertisement. Avery and Dassey are serving life prison terms.