‘Large demand:’ Bryant & Stratton College campus to open in Mount Pleasant in May

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Bryant & Stratton College campus will open in Racine County in May 2018.

According to a news release from Bryant & Stratton officials, the new campus will add to the growing momentum in the area, including recent announcements surrounding Foxconn’s $10 billion factory and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s proposed plan to build a 30,000 square-foot clinic.

“Large demand from that area is driving us to go where the students are,” said Greg Brandner, Wisconsin Market Director at Bryant & Stratton College in the release. “We currently have many students commuting from Racine, Kenosha, and Lake Counties to one of our three Milwaukee-area campuses. The decision to establish a location in Mount Pleasant was not driven by Foxconn, but that is a benefit. We anticipate accommodating 50 to 75 students in the first year with a maximum capacity of approximately 300 students.”

More than six percent of Bryant & Stratton College’s current students hail from the Racine, Kenosha, and northern Illinois areas, with 11 percent of admission inquiries into the college coming from that area as well.

The new campus will be conveniently located in Mount Pleasant off of Highway 20, just east of I-94.

The site, 1320 Warwick Way, is home to the former Racine Athletic Club, which later became Feuk’s Fitness.

The Village of Mount Pleasant unanimously approved Monday, Jan. 8 an ordinance that would allow for rezoning. Renovations on the building could begin before the end of January.

Healthcare degrees will be emphasized at the new campus. The Racine County campus will also offer accounting, business, criminal justice, early childhood education, human resources specialist, human and social services, and paralegal education.

A mobile admissions team will be on-site beginning Jan. 15. A grand opening is being planned for May 2, which would coincide with the start of the summer term.