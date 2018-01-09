× Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels going to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels is going to his first Pro Bowl.

The NFL said Tuesday that Daniels will replace Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is unable to play due to injury.

This is Daniels’ first trip to the Pro Bowl after being named an alternate each of the past three seasons. He started all 14 Packers games he played in this season and recorded a career-best 72 tackles (42 solo) while finishing No. 3 on the team with five sacks.

Daniels is the first Green Bay defensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since B.J. Raji in 2011.