Police: 19-year-old man shot, injured during armed robbery on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, January 9th on the city’s south side.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. near 5th Street and Arthur Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot during an armed robbery. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).