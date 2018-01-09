Police: Man confessed to “brutal murder” of wife, reportedly the 1st transgender woman killed in 2018

ADAMS, Mass. — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man confessed to killing his wife, who is reportedly the first transgender woman to be killed in 2018.

Mark Steele-Knudslien pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday, Jan. 8 in connection with the stabbing death of Christa Steele-Knudslien, the founder of the Miss Trans America pageant.

According to a police report, Mark Steele-Knudslien came to the Adams Police Department on Jan. 5th and said he’d done something, and deserved to be in handcuffs. Christa Steele-Knudslien was found in the home they shared in North Adams, Mass.

“It’s just too much of a shock to me to see this happen and how she got killed,” said Crystal Rash, a competitor in the Miss Trans America pageant.

Rash said she knew Christa Steele-Knudslien for eight years through the Miss Trans America pageant. She said she remembers meeting her husband and seeing their photos on social media.

“To see a brutal murder like this happen and the guy pleaded innocent, I can’t believe this,” Rash said.

Documents obtained by Western Mass News show Mark Steele-Knudslien told police the two had been arguing when he “struck Christa in the back of the head numerous times with a hammer and then stuck a knife in her back.”

He went on to say after killing Christa Steele-Knudslien, he cleaned up, took a shower and went to the liquor store to buy alcohol. Police found Christa Steele-Knudslien’s body in the home, along with other evidence.

“If there is a heaven, I pray to God the angels are watching over her and bring her up to heaven,” Rash said.

Mark Steele-Knudslien is being held without bail. His next court appearance is in early February.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to help with Christa Steele-Knudslien’s funeral expenses.

Help is available for members of the LGBTQ community dealing with abuse or violence. The Trans Lifeline is available by calling (877) 565-8860 or the Elizabeth Freeman Center’s 24 hour hotline can be reached at (866) 401-2425.