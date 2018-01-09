Royal fiancee Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement. Britain's Prince Harry will marry his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle early next year after the couple became engaged earlier this month, Clarence House announced on Monday. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Kensington Palace confirmed Tuesday that Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition.
The American closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The palace said Markle “is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but “she has not used these accounts for some time.” No worries, though, for royal watchers. Kensington Palace has accounts of its own.
Word of the change came after the two visited a community radio station in Brixton that trains youngsters in media skills. Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome them. It was the couple’s second official visit since they announced their engagement in November.
The U.S. actress and the queen’s grandson will marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.