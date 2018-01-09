Search continues for Tarshae Draper, missing since January 8, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to locate a teenager who has been missing for over a year.

16-year-old Tarshae Draper was last seen on January 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, IN. She may still be in the Indianapolis area or she may attempt to travel to Milwaukee, WI.

Officails say Draper may be in the company of an adult male.

Tarshae is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and naturally brown colored hair; however, she may dye her hair. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Tarshae is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 1-317-327-3811.