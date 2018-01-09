Renters living near Foxconn plant told they must get out; homeowners sue, request halt of forced sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Renters who live near the future Foxconn plant in Mount Pleasant said Tuesday, Jan. 9 they've been told to get out. They said they're shocked because they live outside the area reserved for the massive plant. They're being given more time after journalists started asking questions -- as a group of homeowners takes the electronics giant to court.

Jennifer Le Visuer said Tuesday living in rural Racine County is a dream.

"13 years we've lived here. We were hoping to stay a little bit longer, but I guess we can't," she said.

Bad news came on Jan. 4 when Le Visuer was advised she had less than a month to get out.

"When we got the letter, it was a slap in the face. Like a panic attack. I've never had one," she said.

Five days later, her home was a mix of boxes and memories. Her landlord sold the house and two others nearby to Foxconn.

"A lot of tears. A lot of anger. A lot of disappointment," Le Visuer said.

The move came as a big surprise since the homes that were sold aren't within the area where the plant will be built, and as a renter, there's nothing Le Visuer can do.

Homeowners who live nearby, however, are taking the fight to court. A federal lawsuit was filed Monday, Jan. 8 by 12 homeowners who own a combined 18+ acres of land. They claim their constitutional rights are being violated, arguing their property is being taken to be handed over to a private corporation. In return, they said they're being offered a fraction of what other landowners in the area have been paid. They want a judge to halt any forced sales.

Meanwhile, people like Le Visuer must find a new place to live, and quickly.

"We'll have to continue to look. No where near Foxconn. Promise that!" she said.

It's unclear why Foxconn purchased four homes outside the area where the plant will be located. They did not respond to questions from FOX6 News Tuesday.

Alan Marcuvitz, attorney for the Village of Mount Pleasant, issued this statement: