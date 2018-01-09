Suspect at large after cinder block attack: ‘Nobody deserves to be bludgeoned like that’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man's family says he was beaten with a cinder block on New Year's Day, and the suspect is at large. The victim's family is so terrified after this attack, they asked not to be identified when speaking with FOX6.

It happened Jan. 1 near Teutonia and Villard, and the family says the victim knew his attacker.

"His whole eye was this big," the family said Tuesday, Jan. 9. "Nobody deserves to be bludgeoned or beaten like that to where when they woke him up, he didn't know name, date, time, place -- didn't know where he was."

Police said they're seeking a "known suspect;" while family members said that person was an acquaintance of the victim. Family said when the victim didn't take the suspect for a ride, and the acquaintance retaliated.

"He's missing teeth. He cannot walk on his own without assistance. He's short of breath, gets very tired very quick," the family said.

He suffered major head injuries and faces a long road to recovery.

"This is somebody's dad, somebody's father, somebody's uncle, somebody's brother, somebody's nephew. Have compassion. If this was your family, would you want somebody to come forward?" the victim's family said.

The district attorney will review the case on Feb. 6 as police continue to investigate.