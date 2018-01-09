“This is hell:” Charges pending against suspect after missing man found shot to death in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Antwone Berry, missing since Christmas Eve, was found shot to death near Fond du Lac and Mill -- and charges are pending against the man accused of killing him. Berry's sister said her brother had a challenging life after years in foster care, and leaves behind a young son. She said she cannot understand why he was shot, and his body was dumped along the roadway.

Berry, 33, was last seen at the Dirty Dozen Clubhouse near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Chambers St. on Christmas Eve.

Larry Holland owns a building near where his body was found.

"Police came around and they questioned everyone in the building. I think it was one of those things you don't typically expect in your neighborhood or where you live or properties you own, so when it happened people were surprised," Holland said.

Berry's sister said after a Christmas Eve party, he somehow ended up at the bar. His sister, who does not live in Wisconsin, said Tuesday she was holding out hope he would be found safe.

"I don't understand this world. I honestly don't get it," Trisha Berry said.

Berry's sister said her brother was devoted to his young son, who will now grow up without a father.

"This right here is hard. This right here, knowing that I will never be able to hear his voice again, knowing I will never hear him say he loves me. I can't even explain the pain of knowing that someone you love, you will never be able to talk to them or see them again. This is hell. This is hell because it's not right. I never thought in a million years thought he would leave this earth before me," Trisha Berry said.

She said she hopes for justice soon.

"I've never been a person who set out to be vengeful, or want to get revenge, but I hope whoever did this never sees the light of day," Trisha Berry said.

Berry's sister said Tuesday there is a man in custody in connection with the shooting, and officials with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office confirmed this case is under review.