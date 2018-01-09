× UMOS, Job Center of Wisconsin team up for Milwaukee job fairs: “Candidates are truly qualified”

MILWAUKEE — A partnership between UMOS and the Job Center of Wisconsin is aimed at putting people to work.

Job seekers were able to walk into Milwaukee’s Southeast Job Center Tuesday, Jan. 9th and interview with employers.

Every week, UMOS and the Job Center bring in six to eight employers to meet with job seekers face-to-face — benefiting both.

“‘I think it’s the comfortability of meeting the person physically in front of you, instead of just on the phone,” Delorenzo King said.

“One of the things that — I was kind of surprised — is that a lot of the candidates are truly qualified. I was impressed by what they were telling me,” Tom Voye with Wisconsin International said.

The Job Center will host a transportation and logistics job fair Thursday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.