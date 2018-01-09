West Allis police need help to locate 17-year-old girl missing since last week

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is looking for your help in its search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

A family member last saw Isabella Lopez on Friday morning, January 5th in the neighborhood of 62nd and Mitchell Streets. West Allis police have information that the girl was near Oakland and Kane on Milwaukee’s lower east side on Saturday morning, January 6th.

Lopez is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, a black coat and a pair of black “combat” style boots.

Due to her age and possible medical conditions, Lopez was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing endangered juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of Isabella Lopez is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.