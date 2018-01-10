× 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash in Waukesha, icy roads believed factor

WAUKESHA — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning, January 10th in Waukesha.

Police and fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Les Paul Parkway shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a single-vehicle crash occupied by two occupants. The passenger was transported to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police are still actively investigating this incident — but it appears that icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending further family notifications.