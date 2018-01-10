3rd Summerfest headliner revealed: Florida Georgia Line plays American Family Insurance Amphitheater June 30

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the third American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner. Florida Georgia Line, along with a special guest (to be announced), will take the stage on Saturday, June 30.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. Those tickets include admission to Summerfest.

According to a press release from Summerfest officials, Florida Georgia Line’s PLATINUM-certified musical evolution, DIG YOUR ROOTS, propelled the history-making duo to #1 on the all-genre Billboard Artist 100 and Country Albums charts. Continuing the epic momentum, the album has delivered three consecutive #1 smashes – the 3X PLATINUM-certified lead single “H.O.L.Y.” [#1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 18 straight weeks] and PLATINUM-certified hits “May We All” (featuring Tim McGraw) and “God, Your Mama, And Me” (featuring Backstreet Boys) [13th #1 overall as artists].

Tickets for Florida Georgia Line can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018. It’ll be closed on July 2.