A blast from the past: Check out this recipe for old school tuna noodle casserole

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica gives us a blast from the past! She found a recipe for tuna noodle casserole.

Old School Tuna Noodle Casserole

Serving size: 1-quart casserole, or 8x8 dish

NOTE: You can double this recipe to fit into a 9x13 baking dish

Ingredients:

1 (10.5 oz) can of cream of mushroom condensed soup

½ cup milk

2 (5 oz.) cans of chunk light tuna, drained and flaked

½ cup frozen peas

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 cups dry egg noodles (roughly half of a 12 oz. bag)

1 cup potato chips, crumbled

½ cup yellow onion, diced (optional)

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: