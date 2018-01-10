A blast from the past: Check out this recipe for old school tuna noodle casserole

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica gives us a blast from the past! She found a recipe for tuna noodle casserole.
Old School Tuna Noodle Casserole
Serving size: 1-quart casserole, or 8x8 dish
NOTE: You can double this recipe to fit into a 9x13 baking dish
Ingredients:
- 1 (10.5 oz) can of cream of mushroom condensed soup
- ½ cup milk
- 2 (5 oz.) cans of chunk light tuna, drained and flaked
- ½ cup frozen peas
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 2 cups dry egg noodles (roughly half of a 12 oz. bag)
- 1 cup potato chips, crumbled
- ½ cup yellow onion, diced (optional)
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- OPTIONAL: If you want onions in your casserole, sauté onions in a pan with butter or olive oil until cooked and translucent.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 1-quart casserole dish (or 8x8 dish) with cooking spray.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook egg noodles for about 6 minutes. Drain. They will be slightly undercooked, but will finish cooking in the oven.
- In a large bowl, mix together onions, soup, milk, tuna, peas, pepper, salt, cheese, and noodles.
- Pour into casserole dish and top with potato chips.
- Cook for 30 minutes.