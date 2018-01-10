Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Marcus Center in Milwaukee during 2019-2020 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Broadway musical "Hamilton" will play in Milwaukee at the Marcus Center as part of the 2019-2020 season, officials announced Wednesday, Jan. 10. It's part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center and Broadway Across America-Milwaukee series.

Marcus Center officials noted in a press release the best way to guarantee tickets to is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018-2019 season. Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2018-2019 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the premiere Milwaukee engagement of "Hamilton" before tickets become available to the general public.

More information on the 2018-2019 will be available at a later date at MarcusCenter.org.

Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. It tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" is the story of America then, as told by America now.