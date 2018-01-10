Caught on camera: 3 men wanted in connection with armed robbery of Metro PCS store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery of the Metro PCS store on Teutonia just north Capitol Dr. on Sunday, January 7th.

The suspects entered the store around 6:45 p.m., displayed a handgun, demanded and obtained money and merchandise, then fled the store.

PHOTO GALLERY

Suspect 1: Male, black, approximately 20-years old, 5’8” to 5’9” tall, weighing 160 pounds, light complexion, wearing a red and gray Potawatomi jacket, black plants and armed with a handgun

Suspect 2: Male, black, in his 30’s, 5’5” tall, wearing a black motorcycle jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a bleached pattern, black and white shoes with pink and blue gloves

Suspect 3: Male, black, wearing a black, puffy hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes with red and black gloves

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.