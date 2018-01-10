× Couple found dead in Calumet County

HARRISON, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say the deaths of a man and woman in Calumet County is the result of a domestic situation.

WLUK-TV reports deputies were called to a home near Darboy Community Park in the Village of Harrison about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman involved in an altercation. As the deputy approached, he head gun shots.

The deputy immediately confronted the male suspect, who then fled to the backyard of the home.

Additional deputies cornered the man in a backyard when they heard another gun shot. A perimeter was established and attempts to communicate with the male suspect were unsuccessful.

The Calumet County SWAT Team arrived on scene and determined that the male suspect died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was found dead in her vehicle from at least one gunshot wound.

Autopsies will be performed today and Thursday by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.