Former state Rep. Barnes running for lieutenant governor

MADISON — Former Democratic state Rep. Mandela Barnes, of Milwaukee, has officially launched his campaign for lieutenant governor.

The 31-year-old Barnes on Wednesday issued a statement saying he is running as a champion of education access, economic possibilities and environmental protection.

Other Democrats registered to run are Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober, Rob Slamka and William Henry Davis III. The winner of the August primary will be paired with the winner of the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

They will then advance to take on Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in November.

Barnes served in the state Assembly from 2013 until 2017. He ran for state Senate in 2016 but was defeated in the primary by incumbent Sen. Lena Taylor.

He works for State Innovation Exchange doing research and policy work for state lawmakers.