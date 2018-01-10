Gas station robbery: Suspect got money after struggle with employee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a strong arm robbery that happened on Tuesday evening, January 9th at the Royal Gas Station located at 20th and College.

Officials say the suspect entered the store shortly before 9:00 p.m. and forcibly obtained money from the cash register after struggling with an employee. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, 30-45 years old, 5’10” tall, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, short dark hair, mustache, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweat pants, and black shoes with white on the soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7261 related to incident number 180090133.