Gas station robbery: Suspect got money after struggle with employee

Posted 11:15 am, January 10, 2018, by

Armed robbery at 20th and College, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a strong arm robbery that happened on Tuesday evening, January 9th at the Royal Gas Station located at 20th and College.

Officials say the suspect entered the store shortly before 9:00 p.m. and forcibly obtained money from the cash register after struggling with an employee. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, 30-45 years old, 5’10” tall, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, short dark hair, mustache, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweat pants, and black shoes with white on the soles.

Armed robbery at 20th and College, Milwaukee

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7261 related to incident number 180090133.

Armed robbery at 20th and College, Milwaukee