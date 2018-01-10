In anticipation of Foxconn, work begins on Frontage Road off I-94 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Crews began work Wednesday, Jan. 10 on the reconstruction of a Frontage Road off I-94 in Racine County, with road closures put into place.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has placed ads requesting bids to complete resurfacing work on WIS 20. WisDOT would look to let the work in February with work expected to get underway in March. The work will improve the condition of WIS 20 in anticipation of increase use due to the work in and around the Foxconn development site and the upcoming major reconstruction of the I-94 North/South corridor.

The work will include resurfacing just over 2.5 miles of WIS 20 between I-94 and County H.

Included in the scope of work is grading, milling, base patching, pavement repair, diamond grinding, beam guards, signs, pavement markings, traffic signals and street lighting. The work is expected to be completed in May. This project will be coordinated with the ongoing work on the frontage roads along I-94 between WIS 20 and County KR.

