“It’s ridiculous:” Topless selfie could land West Allis high school students in legal trouble

WEST ALLIS -- A nude selfie could land two 14-year-old West Allis high school students in legal trouble. The girl involved is accused of sharing a photo of her bare chest with her boyfriend.

Just days before winter break, a mother of a student at Nathan Hale High School says she received an alarming call from administrators.

"'Your daughter is sending pictures to another boy in the school. He was caught showing the picture to someone. We're going to expel her and she could be facing criminal charges for distribution of child pornography,'" said the mother.

The mother said she was not allowed to view the photo in question, but was told by staff that it was a nude photo of a female's chest. The male student who received it said it was sent by her daughter via the social media app Snapchat.

"I found out that he is going to get charged with receiving child pornography and distribution for showing a friend, which to me is silly as well," said the mother.

The mother said the two 14-year-olds must now appear in juvenile court.

"The laws on the books allow for prosecutors to have a lot of discretion on these kinds of offenses," said Jerome Buting, criminal defense attorney.

These kinds of incidents are becoming increasingly common as the Wisconsin Legislature has been slow to catch up to the rapid advancements in technology.

Buting said there are few provisions in child pornography laws that account for minors exchanging sexually-explicit content with each other.

"It's an education thing," said Buting. "I think children need to understand that they don't expose themselves like that to someone else."

That's why this mother wanted to speak out. She said she wants her daughter's peers and their parents to know that sexting can have serious consequences.

"It's ridiculous that a kid can get their future jeopardized for something so minor like this," said the mother.

Legislatures have amended the law somewhat in recent years, making it a misdemeanor as opposed to a felony offense if a teen is caught exposing him or herself to another teen in a photo. However, it is still a felony to possess a nude photo of someone under 18, even if the recipient of the picture is also underage.

West Allis police declined to comment on the case, but did confirm detectives are working on an investigation involving students taking, sending and receiving nude photos.