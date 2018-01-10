“Lined up pretty early:” Summerfest reveals 3 acts in 3 days to headline world’s largest music festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three acts in three days! Summerfest has revealed three headliners set to perform at the 2018 festival.

In a world filled with speculation and insider leaks, Bob Babisch, VP of entertainment for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said he likes the sound of Summerfest's official release.

"We're lined up pretty early. The reason we didn't announce anything in November of December, you're at the whim of the artist or the manager or the agent," said Babisch.

As renovations continue at Meier Festival Park, Summerfest officials announced three headlining acts in three days: Halsey and Logic, James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt, and Florida Georgia Line will take the American Family Insurance stage this June and July.

Babisch said his team typically begins to reveal main stage attractions before the new year, but said he hopes revealing three headliners across music genres will give fans a taste of summer in January.

"It's good to get that excitement going this time of year for the festival. For us it's great fun," Babisch said.

Babisch has eight more acts to announce in the next two months. Then comes the ground stage lineups.

"Probably sometime in late March," Babisch said.

This, as parts of the festival grounds are getting some highly-anticipated upgrades.

"You'll see the new U.S. Cellular Stage, and next year you will see the new Uline stage built," said Babisch.