66-year-old man dies after industrial accident at Waste Management Facility in Franklin

FRANKLIN — OSHA officials are investigating an industrial accident that happened at the Waste Management facility in Franklin on Wednesday morning, January 10th. Authorities say a 66-year-old man died as a result.

According to the Franklin Police Department, a dump truck rolled over in the landfill of the property, killing the 66-year-old man.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

The case is being investigated by Franklin police, Milwaukee County District Attorney Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Greenfield Police Department, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).