Menomonee Falls police believe 2 brazen shoplifting cases committed by 1 group

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police believe two brazen shoplifting cases — executed by several people in both incidents — are connected.

According to police, the first theft happened at the Kohl’s store located on Appleton Avenue, on Sunday, January 7th. Police say shortly after 6:30 p.m., seven black males and two black females — ranging in ages from 16-25 — fled the store with Nike brand clothing.

The group left the scene in three vehicles, two of which were reported stolen from the City of Milwaukee the day earlier.

The vehicle are described as follows:

2014 red Jeep Cherokee, with Wisconsin plates ABM5607 (reported stolen) 2008 silver four-door Toyota Camry, with Wisconsin plates 571FWA (listed stolen at the time of the incident) White sedan

Menomonee Falls officials say the next day, January 7th, a similar incident happened at the Walgreen’s located on Silver Spring Drive. Police say six black males and three black females — ranging in ages from 16-30 — fled the store with two baskets of merchandise.

The suspects left in a maroon Jeep Cherokee SUV and a silver sedan, believed to be the same vehicles from Kohl’s.

If you can identify any of the suspects in the photos provided by police, or have any information related to these incidents, you’re asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

