New Griddled Chick’n Club coming to Shake Shack for a limited time

MILWAUKEE — Griddled all-natural chicken, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, buttermilk herb mayo — our mouths are already watering for the new Griddled Chick’n Club coming to Shake Shacks nationwide.

According to a news release from the Shack, “The Club Sandwich has always been an iconic and beloved American classic.”

The complete sandwich is made with an all-natural cage-free chicken breast, marinated and topped with Niman Ranch applewood-smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, Roma tomato and Shack-made buttermilk herb mayo on a potato bun. YUM!

You can get your hands on the sandwich starting Friday, January 26th. It will be a available for a limited time.

Shake Shack in Milwaukee — which is the first in Wisconsin — is located on the corner of Water and Buffalo in the Third Ward.

For more information on the Shake Shack, CLICK HERE.