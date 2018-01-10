“Stay vigilant:” Shorewood police investigate residential burglary
SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police responded to a burglary in the area of Newton Avenue and Morris Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
According to police, entry to a residence was gained by force through a rear door. Based on information gathered by officers, the incident occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description available at this time.
Residents are reminded of a few things they can do to safeguard their homes if they are planning to take a trip or leave their homes unoccupied for a few days:
- Set lights on timers in and around your home. Have the times the lights turn on and off be different for each respective room so as to not have all the lights turn on or off at the same time.
- Have the points of entry for your home be well lit.
- Have a trusted neighbor, friend or family member check on your home while your away. The more times they can check during a 24-hour period, the better.
- Don’t advertise on social media that you are away from your home. Keep in mind that even things you set as private on social media may not stay private depending on what information friends or family comment on or share with others on their social media pages.
- Set and activate your home security alarm. If you don’t have one, consider installing smart doorbells or motion activated cameras at your home. These devices can alert you to motion inside or outside your home and can send the alert right to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop computer anywhere you can connect to the internet.
- Prepare before you leave for vacation. Stop delivery of the newspaper and mail. Have packages held the office for the respective package delivery services (i.e. UPS, FedEx, etc.).
- Stay vigilant and to call the police if you see or hear anything that you feel is out of the ordinary.