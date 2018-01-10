× “Stay vigilant:” Shorewood police investigate residential burglary

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police responded to a burglary in the area of Newton Avenue and Morris Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to police, entry to a residence was gained by force through a rear door. Based on information gathered by officers, the incident occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description available at this time.

Residents are reminded of a few things they can do to safeguard their homes if they are planning to take a trip or leave their homes unoccupied for a few days: