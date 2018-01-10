Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A thief or thieves took off in a couple's vehicle on their wedding night, and FOX6 News learned Wednesday, Jan. 10 the vehicle has been recovered, but the newlyweds are still without their precious wedding gifts -- money for charity they requested from their guests.

It happened outside the Brewhouse Inn, after the New Year's Eve wedding of Cheryl Parmenter and William Pulec . They said the next morning, they called the valet to bring the car around outside the venue near 10th and Juneau when it was stolen. Inside the vehicle was the bride's purse, coasters wedding guests wrote special messages on and gifts people brought with them despite the couple's request for money for charity.

Pulec said he went back inside to grab the last few items and said the theft happened within 60 seconds.

"I went out and the car was gone," Pulec said.

The vehicle was found Monday, Jan. 8 near Fond du Lac and Villard -- wrecked, with everything inside gone.

Pulec said Wednesday it's the sentimental items that were inside that mean the most to them, but they hope some good may have come from this.

"I just keep thinking that if maybe someone was able to feed their kids or keep their house, maybe some of the money or some of the possessions went to helping someone else. I think that's the only way I can look at it and feel any kind of positive," Pulec said.

Pulec said they're waiting to hear from insurance as to whether the vehicle is totaled.