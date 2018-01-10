CEDARBURG -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Thirsty Hammer Workshop. They provide workshops on creating custom home decor.

About Thirsty Hammer Workshops (website)

Thirsty Hammer Workshops provide everything you need to create custom home decor — from project supplies to creative and knowledgeable Art-tenders who provide step-by-step instructions, inspiration, and fun!

More than simply personalized, the objects you make are personal and unique creations that you’ll be proud to display in your home. At the end of a Thirsty Hammer studio event, you will get to take your finished project home with you!

Here’s a bit of seasonal fun — a few of our holiday designs!