We Energies: More than 600 without power in Milwaukee, Racine Counties

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, was showing more than 600 without power in Milwaukee and Racine counties.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

Anyone can monitor the outages in southeast Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map. Officials say that map updates every 15 minutes.