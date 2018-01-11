18th Midwinter Gaming Convention takes over Hilton Milwaukee City Center this weekend
MILWAUKEE — The 18th Midwinter Gaming Convention kicked off Thursday, Jan. 11 with gaming officially beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.
Hundreds of people from around the world are expected to visit Milwaukee for this event, which even features a board game room where guests can try out new games.
The popular convention has grown from a single-night event to a weekend ordeal:
- Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Gaming will officially begin at 2 pm)
- Friday 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Exhibit Hall Hours (Open to the Public)
- Friday 9 a.m. – VIP Badge Sneak Peek, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for everyone
- Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
43.038304 -87.918164