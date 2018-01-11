× 21 years in prison for Milwaukee’s ‘Pimpin’ Paul’ Carter for sex trafficking, forced labor convictions

WASHINGTON – Paul Carter, 47, of Milwaukee was sentenced to 21 years in prison, reduced by three years for time served, after pleading guilty on Oct. 6, 2017, to four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of conspiracy to commit forced labor and sex trafficking.

According to documents filed in court and in connection with Carter’s guilty plea, for over a decade, from 2001 to 2013, Carter recruited young women and girls to dance at clubs using false promises of money and a better life. He then used a combination of physical violence, isolation, emotional manipulation, sexual assault and threats to harm the victims’ families to exert control over the victims and compel them to engage in commercial sex acts.

For example, on one occasion, the defendant used a heated wire hanger to brand a “P” on a victim’s buttock to demonstrate his ownership of her. When he learned that another victim was considering leaving, he put the barrel of a gun in her mouth and threatened to “blow her head off,” authorities said.

On another occasion, Carter, believing that a victim had hidden money from him, responded by searching her genitals and then forcing her to engage in sexual intercourse with him. In another instance, Carter required her to choose between two punishments: drowning or jumping out of a window. After the victim jumped out of the window and fell to the ground, the defendant kicked her several times in the head, threw the victim to the ground, and stepped on her head hard enough to break her teeth.

Two of Carter’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty. David Moore pleaded guilty on October 27, 2015, to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and trafficking with respect to forced labor. Sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2018. Najee Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and use of an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business enterprise on June 9, 2014, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on December 22, 2016.