Behind-the-scenes look at the artsy infants class at the Wilson Center

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Wilson Center for the artsy infants class. It's never too early to introduce little ones to the experience of creating. Each informational class session has a short, art-related story time, some sensory activities, and a small take-home art project.

About Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (website)

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts is one of the finest multi-disciplinary cultural arts centers in the United States, with a mission to be the catalyst for lifelong discovery and exploration of the Arts. As a year-round hub of activity, the Wilson Center presents performances by world-renowned artists and ensembles; offers arts education opportunities; curates the Ploch Art Gallery, which features both national and Wisconsin-based fine artists; and is committed to extending the arts beyond the walls of the Center through Lynn Chappy ArtsPark—a vibrant, outdoor sculpture landscape that will engage and inspire the broader Southeastern Wisconsin Community. In August, the annual Wilson Center Guitar Competition & Festival celebrates the world’s leading classical, rock/blues, jazz, and fingerstyle guitarists.

