Fire and Police Commission to meet, discuss Chief Ed Flynn’s successor

MILWAUKEE -- The search begins for Milwaukee's next top cop. The Fire and Police Commission is charged with selecting the new police chief. Commissioners will discuss Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn's successor during a meeting Thursday, Jan. 11.
Chief Ed Flynn on Monday, Jan. 8 announced he'll retire from the Milwaukee Police Department effective Feb. 16 after 10 years on the job.
Barrett and Donovan agreed that addressing community and police relations will be a priority for the next chief, but they disagreed as to how to protect the resources at the chief's disposal. Both men agreed the next chief of police will need to drastically improve trust between the community and its police department.
Still up in the air is whether Chief Flynn’s replacement will fill out the remaining two years of Flynn’s term, or start a fresh four-year term.
On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Michael Crivello, president of the Milwaukee Police Association revealed the qualities they want in a new chief:
“A police department must be lead by an experienced, respected police officer; not a career administrator. A chief does not need to be liked by those he leads, but must be respected – a respect earned of his/her actions. That chief must be believed by the community of which each individual household has entrusted their family’s safety/security to the righteous actions of the department – lead by an honorable chief.
A chief must be of open-mind. Engaged with the community, willing to understand and work with organizations and individuals; while at the same time, must possess the ability to articulate law and purpose over political pander.
A good chief must understand the importance of morale, know how to foster growth and encourage exemplary performance. The chief should display humility, dignity of character and confidence in personal performance and decision.
Our professional, superior performing police officers deserve the opportunity of success. This Super Bowl team should expect that their next leader… coach – CHIEF is up to the task to ensure their success.
In the journey to obtain the right person, we reassert:
The MPA strongly urges the Fire and Police Commission to thoroughly examine the past performances, to include the character of all future candidates. We further expect of the FPC, an open process of which the evidence based opinions and experienced guidance of the law enforcement community will be heard.”