Fire and Police Commission to meet, discuss Chief Ed Flynn’s successor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The search begins for Milwaukee's next top cop. The Fire and Police Commission is charged with selecting the new police chief. Commissioners will discuss Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn's successor during a meeting Thursday, Jan. 11.

Chief Ed Flynn on Monday, Jan. 8 announced he'll retire from the Milwaukee Police Department effective Feb. 16 after 10 years on the job.

Barrett and Donovan agreed that addressing community and police relations will be a priority for the next chief, but they disagreed as to how to protect the resources at the chief's disposal. Both men agreed the next chief of police will need to drastically improve trust between the community and its police department.

Still up in the air is whether Chief Flynn’s replacement will fill out the remaining two years of Flynn’s term, or start a fresh four-year term.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Michael Crivello, president of the Milwaukee Police Association revealed the qualities they want in a new chief: